Fidel Edwards: Hampshire fast bowler breaks ankle 'playing football in warm-up'

West Indies fast bowler Fidel Edwards is in his second season with Hampshire

Hampshire fast bowler Fidel Edwards has suffered a broken ankle while playing football.

He is believed to have sustained the injury in the warm-up on the final morning of Hampshire's County Championship match against Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old West Indies seamer spent Wednesday night in Leeds General Infirmary after the incident.

"Today the process of healing starts both mentally and physically," he posted on his Instagram page.

Hampshire are yet to confirm how long he is likely to be sidelined for.

Fidel Edwards shared pictures from his hospital bed on his Instagram page

Edwards played a huge part in Hampshire avoiding relegation from Division One of the County Championship last season.

He took 45 wickets in the competition, including 10 wickets as Hampshire beat Nottinghamshire in the final match of the season at Trent Bridge.