Kevin Pietersen out of Indian Premier League with calf tear

Pietersen posted a picture of himself in a wheelchair from the Pune dressing room

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been ruled out of the 2016 Indian Premier League after only four matches because of a torn calf muscle.

The 35-year-old faced one ball in Pune Rising Supergiants' match with Royal Challengers Bangalore before injuring himself setting off for a single.

"Over & out, India! Horrible tear in my calf," he wrote on Instagram.

"Sad to be leaving a really great bunch of boys. London bound for a summer off! Vacation till November!"

Latest IPL stats, results, fixtures and table here

Pietersen's team wished him well on Twitter

Pietersen was signed by Pune for £355,562 in February's player auction after an impressive stint in Australia where he reached the final of the Big Bash with the Melbourne Stars.

But, after 73 runs in four innings for Pune, he will take seven months off before a probable return in South Africa's Ram Slam tournament in which he represented the Natal-based Dolphins franchise in 2015.

Pietersen has not played for England since their 5-0 defeat in the 2013-14 Ashes series in Australia.

Following that whitewash, the England and Wales Cricket Board informed the South-African born right-hander he was no longer part of their plans as they attempted to "rebuild not only the team but also the team ethic".