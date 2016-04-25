County Championship: Marcus Trescothick leads Somerset fightback against Surrey

Marcus Trescothick has now scored more than 17,000 runs in first-class cricket for Somerset

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval Surrey v Somerset, day two Surrey 463: Sangakkara 171, Roy 85, Burns 80; Groenewald 5-94 Somerset 99-1: Trescothick 68* Surrey lead by 364 runs Surrey 5 pts, Somerset 3 pts Match scorecard

Marcus Trescothick hit an unbeaten half-century as Somerset hit back on a weather-affected second day at Surrey.

The hosts resumed on 394-5 but were all out for 463 despite Zafar Ansari's 53, with Tim Groenewald (5-94) taking three wickets in the morning session.

Trescothick and Tom Abell put on 66 for the first wicket, before Abell was caught off the bowling of Mark Footitt.

Rain and bad light caused an early end, with Trescothick's 68 from 82 balls helping the visitors close on 99-1.

The 40-year-old former England opener hit 11 fours and one six, including three boundaries off one Footitt over to bring up his half-century, and became the second-highest run scorer in first-class cricket for Somerset.

Earlier, Groenewald had taken his first five-wicket haul since joining Somerset in 2014 to help limit the damage caused by Kumar Sangakkara's 171 for Surrey on the first day.

Ansari, playing in his first game since dislocating his thumb late last season, added 25 more runs to his overnight 28, but was also involved in two run-outs as the home side collapsed in the morning session at The Oval.

Abell's dismissal ensured Surrey remained in a strong position despite Trescothick's efforts, as the visitors were still 364 runs behind at stumps.

Surrey all-rounder Zafar Ansari told BBC Radio London:

"We probably didn't start the day as well as we would have liked, losing those wickets, but we're in a good position.

"If we can take a couple of wickets early tomorrow then we'll be in an even better position.

"With that many runs you always feel that you're in the game. We just need to come back and bowl well on that pitch because it is a good pitch to bat on."