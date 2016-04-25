Tino Best: Hampshire sign West Indies bowler on short-term deal

Tino Best played his last Test match for West Indies against New Zealand in December 2013

Fast bowler Tino Best has joined Hampshire on a short-term deal.

The 34-year-old joins the county as cover for fellow West Indies paceman Fidel Edwards, who broke an ankle while playing football last week.

Best has played 25 Tests and 26 one-day internationals for his country, and taken 316 wickets in 115 first-class wickets at an average of 28.

Like Edwards, he is a Kolpak signing, with South African Ryan McLaren Hampshire's designated overseas player.

"Tino trained with us in Barbados during pre-season and looked good," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said.

"It's come about at short notice, initially on a short-term contract. He seems excited about the opportunity and very motivated to do well."

Best will play for Hampshire in a three-day second XI match against Somerset at the Ageas Bowl starting on Monday with a view to joining the first-team squad for the County Championship game that begins against Middlesex on Sunday.

As well as Edwards, who will undergo surgery on Tuesday, Hampshire are currently without the services of bowlers Reece Topley, Gareth Berg and Ryan Stevenson through injury.

Ireland seamer Craig Young has also joined the county on a short-term loan deal.

"We'll support Fidel through his recovery and look forward to having him back in a Hampshire shirt as soon as possible," White added. "He's a class act and the team will miss him."