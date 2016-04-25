Minor Counties Trophy: Cornwall cruise to 47-run win over rivals Devon

Cornwall cruised to a 47-run victory over rivals Devon in the two counties' opening game of the 2016 season in the MCCA Trophy at Instow.

Opener Matt Rowe hit 61, while Paul Smith scored 46 not out as Cornwall made 251-9 having lost the toss and been put in to bat.

In reply, Kelvin Snell and Greg Smith each took three wickets as Devon were bowled out for 204 in 46.2 overs.

Dan Wolf hit five sixes as he struck 67 in 98 balls for the home side.