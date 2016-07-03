Afghanistan in Scotland & Ireland 2016

From the section

Afghanistan in Scotland

July

4 1st ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh No result Match report. Scorecard

6 2nd ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh Afghanistan won by 78 runs. Match report. Scorecard

Afghanistan in Ireland

10 1st ODI, Stormont Abandoned without a ball bowled (rain) Report

12 2nd ODI, Stormont, Afghanistan won by 39 runs. Match report. Scorecard

14 3rd ODI, Stormont Ireland won by six wickets. Match report. Scorecard

17 4th ODI, Stormont Afghanistan won by 79 runs. Match report. Scorecard

19 5th ODI, Stormont Ireland won by 12 runs. Match report. Scorecard

Afghanistan then play a four-day match against the Netherlands from 29 July-1 August.