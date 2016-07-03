Afghanistan in Scotland & Ireland 2016

Scotland's Matthew Cross and Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad

Afghanistan in Scotland

July

4 1st ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh
No result
Match report. Scorecard
6 2nd ODI, The Grange, Edinburgh
Afghanistan won by 78 runs.
Match report. Scorecard

Afghanistan in Ireland

10 1st ODI, Stormont
Abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
Report
12 2nd ODI, Stormont,
Afghanistan won by 39 runs.
Match report. Scorecard
14 3rd ODI, Stormont
Ireland won by six wickets.
Match report. Scorecard
17 4th ODI, Stormont
Afghanistan won by 79 runs.
Match report. Scorecard
19 5th ODI, Stormont
Ireland won by 12 runs.
Match report. Scorecard

Afghanistan then play a four-day match against the Netherlands from 29 July-1 August.

