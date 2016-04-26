Tino Best: Hampshire pace bowler relishing county cricket opportunity

Tino Best has not played international cricket since January 2014

Tino Best says he could not turn down the chance to follow West Indies greats Malcolm Marshall and Gordon Greenidge in playing for Hampshire.

Best, 34, signed a short-term deal with the county on Monday as injury cover for fellow countryman Fidel Edwards.

"I'm like a kid in a candy store," he told BBC Radio Solent. "I'm really blessed to have this opportunity and I'm ready to bowl as hard as I can."

Barbados-born fast bowler Best has joined Hampshire as a Kolpak signing.

His last international appearance came in January 2014 and the move to Hampshire will be his second spell in county cricket, having played for Yorkshire in 2010.

Malcolm Marshall and Gordon Greenidge are among former Hampshire overseas players from Barbados

"I'm just relishing the opportunity to play for the same county as West Indies greats like Marshall and Greenidge," Best said.

"I've always been a student of the game. Cricket's my first love and it's what pays the bills."

Best played in the Masters Champions League in the UAE during the winter and is confident he can bowl at the same pace which first saw him burst onto the international stage in 2003.

"The key with fast bowling is it's all about fitness," he said. "Ottis Gibson (England bowling coach and former West Indies head coach) says it's all about desire.

"It's all about working hard and that desire will never leave me."