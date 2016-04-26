Glamorgan: Mark Wallace can bat his way back into team, says captain Rudolph

Mark Wallace (left) can fight his way back into the Glamorgan team after being left out for the first time in nearly 15 years, says skipper Jacques Rudolph (right)

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph says predecessor Mark Wallace can fight his way back after being left out of the Championship side against Derbyshire.

Wicket-keeper Wallace played 230 consecutive four-day games before injury ruled him out of the final match of 2015.

Chris Cooke has taken over behind the stumps against Derbyshire.

"My message to Mark is to give himself an opportunity in the seconds to see if he can rack up big runs," said Rudolph.

"[He can] put the batters under pressure in the first team."

After Wallace played in the opening match against Leicestershire, Glamorgan opted for the extra bowling option in spinner Andrew Salter at Derby.

"It was a difficult decision but I think Mark understood we needed to play a spinner on this wicket and it was just a tactical straight swap," Rudolph added.

"It's a very long season, we've only just started. I think we all know what we have in Mark in regards to his keeping, and what he adds to the team.

"It's great to have him around, he's unfortunate to miss out this week but hopefully he'll do well in the seconds."

Wallace, who has signed a one-year contract extension to cover the 2017 season, made 507 Championship runs in 2015 with a batting average of 24.1.

He was captain of the Welsh county until Rudolph's appointment in December, 2014.