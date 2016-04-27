Nick Compton: England batsman says approach does not make him intense

Nick Compton averages 31.47 from 13 Tests

England batsman Nick Compton says his approach to the game does not make him an intense character.

The 32-year-old was dropped in 2013 after playing nine Tests, amid reports he fell out with coach Andy Flower.

He was recalled for last winter's series win in South Africa.

"For some people cricket is a lifestyle. For me it's a job," he said. "Because I don't laugh and joke with the media or the opposition, that doesn't mean I'm intense."

Batting at number three, Compton scored 245 runs at an average of 30 as England won 2-1 in South Africa, but his place for the first Test of the summer against Sri Lanka starting on 19 May is not certain.

In his first spell in the Test side, Compton opened with captain Alastair Cook, averaging almost 32 in nine matches.

"I don't think I'm far off cementing my place in the side," the Middlesex batsman told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

"I felt really settled in the England team in the South Africa series. It was a good group of guys to be around - professional and relaxed.

"I am an intense performer - I go out there and concentrate my hardest. The job of batting in the top three can be tough and I pride myself on my work ethic.

"Off the field I am a different guy. I do have a lot of friends away from cricket and a lot of other interests. People don't always see that."