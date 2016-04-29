Kent Cricket: Kent v Glamorgan (Sunday)

Mark Wallace made his Glamorgan debut in 1999

Wicket-keeper Mark Wallace has been left out of Glamorgan's team to face Kent in the County Championship.

Wallace scored 169 runs in a second team match after being dropped for the first time in 15 years, but Chris Cooke will wear the gloves in Canterbury

Kent's New Zealand opener Tom Latham is set to make his debut in the match.

The 24 year-old can also keep wicket but Kent stick with Adam Rouse as deputy for Sam Billings, who is playing in the IPL.

Glamorgan are still without batsman Colin Ingram, who has missed the last two games with a knee injury.

Seamer Harry Podmore, on loan from Middlesex, could make a debut if Glamorgan decide to rotate their bowling attack.

Kent may also make a change in their bowling attack, with England under-19 paceman Hugh Bernard added to the line-up which found it tough going at Leicester.

Latham replaces all-rounder Alex Blake.

Both teams are still searching for their first wins of 2016 after Kent's rain-hit draw away to Leicestershire and Glamorgan's weather-ruined stalemate away to Derbyshire.

Kent won the 2015 encounter in Cardiff by a massive margin of 316 runs, after Glamorgan had hung on for a draw with nine wickets down in their earlier encounter in Canterbury.

Kent (from): Bell-Drummond, Latham, Dickson, Denly, Northeast (capt), Stevens, Rouse (wk), Haggett, Coles, Claydon, Riley, Bernard.

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (capt), James Kettleborough, Will Bragg, Chris Cooke (wk), Aneurin Donald, David Lloyd, Graham Wagg, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Timm van der Gugten, Harry Podmore.