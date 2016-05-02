Steve Smith: Australia captain leaves IPL with injury
- From the section Cricket
Australia captain Steve Smith has been forced to end his Indian Premier League stay early because of a wrist injury.
The 26-year-old batsman, who has been playing for Rising Pune Supergiants, is returning home for treatment, Cricket Australia has confirmed.
Australia start a tour of the West Indies for a triangular one-day series involving the hosts and South Africa at the end of May.
Smith scored his first Twenty20 century in his penultimate match for Pune.