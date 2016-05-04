County Championship: Tom Kohler-Cadmore hits ton in Worcestershire draw

Worcestershire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore had his head shaved for charity in support of team-mate Tom Fell, who is receiving treatment for testicular cancer

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road Worcestershire v Essex, day four Essex 451-9 dec& 95-2: Cook 48* Worcestershire 411-8 dec: D'Oliveira 128, Kohler-Cadmore 119*; Napier 4-127 Match Drawn Worcestershire 12 pts, Essex 12 pts Match scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore became the fourth batsman to make a century in the match at New Road to help Worcestershire avoid defeat by Essex.

Resuming the final day on 226-5, the hosts still needed a further 76 runs to avoid any prospect of being asked to follow on by the Division Two leaders.

But Kohler-Cadmore made an unbeaten 119, aided by half-century stands with Ben Cox, Joe Leach and Matt Henry.

After Worcestershire's declaration on 411-8, Essex then declared on 95-2.

England captain Alastair Cook enjoyed another 36 overs of batting practice to reach an unbeaten 48 before hands were shaken.

That takes Cook to 523 runs for the season in his four early-season County Championship matches for Essex, at an average of over 130 - ahead of the Test series with Sri Lanka which starts at Headingley on 19 May.

Kohler-Cadmore's second Championship century, off 151 balls, helped Worcestershire secure maximum batting points to equal Essex's 12-point haul from the match.

A draw was always the likely outcome after the loss of 102 overs play on the opening two days but, after a slice of luck when Cox edged David Masters first delivery of the day to the boundary, Kohler-Cadmore kept his nerve.

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"It's the second game in a row where we have chased a big score, which isn't ideal. Having said that, a lot of teams crumble under that pressure.

"We might have done a little bit in the past, so it's really good to see some of the guys standing up and showing some resilience.

"Brett D'Oliveira and Tom Kohler-Cadmore's centuries were wonderful from two really talented good young players. They are learning all the time."

Essex all-rounder Graham Napier:

"With the loss of 102 overs, it was always going to be difficult to force a positive outcome.

"A draw was a fair result. There was some good batting and bowling from both sides.

"We are happy with the 12 points which maintains our position at the top."