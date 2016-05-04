Chris Gayle: Melbourne Renegades could re-sign batsman for Big Bash

Chris Gayle hit a 12-ball half-century to equal the record for the fastest fifty in Twenty20 cricket in last year's Big Bash

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle could re-sign for Melbourne Renegades in Australia's Big Bash, despite last season's sexism controversy.

Gayle, 36, was fined by the club in January after asking journalist Mel McLaughlin for a date during a live interview, saying: "Don't blush, baby."

"We know it was wrong," Renegades coach David Saker told BBC Sport.

"All I try to do is pick a squad to win a series. I probably don't look at those things."

The former England bowling coach added: "If the hierarchies above us or the people in higher positions than myself come down on that, they do."

During his exchange with McLaughlin after a match in Hobart, Gayle also said: "To see your eyes for the first time is nice. Hopefully we can have a drink afterwards."

The Renegades described the comments as "completely inappropriate and disrespectful" and fined him A$10,000 (£4,900).

Gayle, part of the West Indies team who won the World Twenty20 in April, later apologised but said the reaction was "out of proportion" after former players and Cricket Australia condemned his remarks.

"I think what happened afterwards was a bit of a beat up," Saker added.

"A lot of people put their two bobs-worth in that probably didn't need to."

Gayle will return to Somerset next month to play in the T20 Blast, having scored 328 runs in three appearances for them last summer.