Wicketkeeper Ed Farley misses out on Jersey's World Cricket League squad

Jersey will face Nigeria, Oman, Tanzania, Vanuatu and rivals Guernsey in the tournament

Wicketkeeper Ed Farley has been left out of Jersey's squad for the World Cricket League Division Five, which starts on the island later this month.

He was part of the side which made the World Twenty20 Qualifier in July but missed out because of work commitments.

The other notable absentee is all-rounder Tom Minty, who retired from the international game after last season.

Elsewhere, Rob McBey has been picked for a competitive match for the first time since breaking his leg in 2013.

Farley's omission means Jake Dunford and Will Harris will battle it out for the gloves ahead of Jersey's opening game against Oman.

Jersey, coached by Neil MacRae, are aiming to win their league, having been relegated from Division Four two years ago.

Jersey squad from: Peter Gough (captain), Corey Bisson, Cornelis Bodenstein, Jake Dunford, Luke Gallichan, William Harris, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Ben Kynman, Rob McBey, Rhys Palmer, Charles Perchard, Benjamin Stevens, Nathaniel Watkins.