Steve Rhodes: Worcestershire director of cricket happy with loss of coin toss

Steve Rhodes has been in charge at New Road since 2005

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes says the decision to scrap the toss in the County Championship this season looks like it is working.

The England and Wales Cricket Board made the move in an attempt to improve the standard of pitches and Rhodes says it has already made a difference.

"I think it has," he told BBC Hereford and Worcester.

"If you look back, there have been some very poor wickets - maybe this was the only way they could do it."

The 51-year-old former England wicketkeeper added: "I think, to a certain extent, it's worked.

"There have been some criticisms about wickets being too flat but if you're prepared to bat for a long period of time and concentrate, you'll get runs."

Worcestershire's two Championship matches so far - which have both been draws - have produced eight centuries, with five coming in the match against Gloucestershire and three more in their last game with Essex.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali, Joe Clarke, Brett D'Oliveira and Tom Kohler-Cadmore have all reached three figures for the New Road side and Rhodes says better pitches will help sort out the best players.

"Too many good players were playing forward defensive shots and getting out to average bowlers - that's what was happing before with the wickets," he added.

"Now those bowlers are struggling a little bit - which I think is a good thing."