Michael Vaughan: Cricket points system nonsense - ex-England captain

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has described plans to introduce a points system for the summer series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka as a "nonsense".

It is expected that a system will be introduced to award points for Tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20 with an overall winner decided.

"It's an over-complication that is not needed," said Vaughan.

The system has been used by England women in the Ashes since 2013.

Former England women's international Ebony Rainford-Brent understands Vaughan's concerns, telling BBC Radio 5 live: "When I heard about the points system in the women's game I wasn't completely convinced.

"But I have to say, after watching in the Ashes series against Australia for the women, I'm a massive fan.

"It brings complete context, storylines to it. The key is getting the points right - they had to adjust it in the women's game - but once you do it can actually engage fans."

The points system was used when England women played Australia last year

This summer, the men's team will host Sri Lanka for three Tests, five one-day internationals and a one-off Twenty20. They will play four Tests against Pakistan, with the same number of white-ball games.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in advanced negotiations with Sri Lanka and Pakistan, with each board required to consent to the concept before it can go ahead.

But Vaughan added: "I think it is nonsense. Sometimes too many brains around the room complicate it.

"What you are going to have is 45 players on a podium at the end of the series."

Former Australia bowler and current Yorkshire coach Jason Gillespie is in favour of adopting the system.

"I am happy to see how it goes," said Gillespie on BBC World Service's "I think the Women's Ashes last year got a lot of good feedback.

"Until you give it a crack there will be debate about whether it is a good idea or not. Let's give it a go and see how it works. The rating and ranking of points can always be tinkered with if it's not quite right.

"If it doesn't work scrap all together. But if you don't give it a go you won't know."