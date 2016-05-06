Pakistan: Mickey Arthur succeeds Waqar Younis as head coach

Arthur helped South Africa reach world number one in the International Cricket Council rankings

South Africa's Mickey Arthur has been appointed head coach of Pakistan ahead of this summer's tour of England.

The 47-year-old former South Africa and Australia coach takes over from Waqar Younis, who resigned last month.

He led South Africa from 2005-10 and Australia from 2011-13 but was sacked 16 days before the 2013 Ashes series in England.

Former England coach Peter Moores and Australian Stuart Law were among those linked with the position.

A Pakistan Cricket Board statement said: "It is expected that Mickey Arthur will be able to join the PCB toward the end of this month.

"He has confirmed his acceptance of the post of head coach of the Pakistan national cricket team."

Pakistan are touring England for the first time since 2010.

The first of four Test matches begins at Lord's on 14 July, with five one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match to follow.