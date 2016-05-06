James Anderson: England and Lancashire bowler will not retire in 2016

Media playback is not supported on this device James Anderson: England bowler will not retire in 2016

England bowler James Anderson says he has discussed retiring but this summer will not be his last in the game.

Anderson, who turns 34 in July, is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 433 from 113 matches.

"I have spoken to a few people about retirement and what they felt when they retired," said Anderson, who is set to play for England in the first Test against Sri Lanka on 19 May.

"They all said 'keep going because you're retired for a long time'."

When asked if this summer would be his last, the right-arm pace bowler told BBC Sport: "Definitely not."

Anderson, who signed a new two-year contract with Lancashire in October, added: "As long as I'm fit and I've still got the hunger and passion to play then I'll keep doing it as long as possible."