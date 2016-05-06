Kent paceman Matt Coles suspended for throwing ball in 'dangerous manner'

Matt Coles took six wickets as Kent beat Glamorgan by 10 wickets

Kent pace bowler Matt Coles has been suspended for the next two County Championship games for throwing the ball in a "dangerous manner".

The 25-year-old committed a level two breach of the ECB's disciplinary code during Kent's win against Glamorgan.

Coles was reported by the umpires for "throwing the ball at or near a player, umpire or official in an inappropriate and dangerous manner".

Meanwhile, England bowler Stuart Broad has been given a reprimand for dissent.

The 29-year-old's level one breach, for dissent at an umpire's decision, occurred during Nottinghamshire's drawn match against Yorkshire this week.

Glamorgan wicketkeeper Chris Cooke has also received a reprimand for another level one breach, namely the "abuse of cricket ground, equipment and/or fixtures and fittings", during the match against Kent.

Coles has triggered an automatic suspension after accumulating 12 penalty points from the ECB within a two-year period.

The right-armer was previously reprimanded for a level one breach in August 2014 and a level two breach in September the same year.

He will be available to play for Kent again on Friday, 20 May when they host Somerset in their opening fixture in the T20 Blast.