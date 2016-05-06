Gareth Andrew: Former Worcestershire seamer joins Hampshire

From the section

Gareth Andrew was released by Worcestershire in August

Former Worcestershire seamer Gareth Andrew has joined Hampshire on a match-by-match basis.

Andrew, 32, has taken 231 wickets in 90 first-class appearances but was released by Worcestershire last season following injury problems.

Knee and back injuries have limited his appearances in the last two seasons.

The right-armer goes straight into Hampshire's 13-man squad for their County Championship Division One match at Lancashire, starting on Sunday.

Hampshire are currently without bowlers Fidel Edwards, Chris Wood, Reece Topley, Gareth Berg and Sean Ervine through injury.