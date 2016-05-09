JJ Warr: Former Middlesex and England seamer dies aged 88

John James Warr was Middlesex captain between 1958 and 1960

Former Middlesex and England bowler JJ Warr has died at the age of 88.

The seamer took 703 wickets for Middlesex in 260 first-class matches before his retirement in 1960.

Warr played in two Test matches on the Ashes tour to Australia 1950-51, and also captained his county in the final three years of his career.

After retiring from playing he moved into cricket administration, and served as president of the Marylebone Cricket Club in 1987-88.

He was elected an honorary life vice-president of the MCC after leaving the club's committee in 1996.