England face World Cup qualifiers in West Indies as part of five-match ODI series

England women will travel to the West Indies in October for a five-match one-day series.

All matches will be played in Jamaica, with the first two in Montego Bay on 8 and 10 October.

The other three games - in Kingston on 14, 16 and 19 October - will double up as a round of fixtures in England's ICC Women's Championship campaign.

England, sixth in the championship, will qualify for next year's Women's World Cup by finishing in the top four.

The World Cup will be held in England in June and July 2017, with matches to be played at Lord's, Derby, Bristol, Leicester and Taunton.

"We all saw during the ICC Women's World T20 what a talented side they are, and they will be especially dangerous in home conditions," said England head coach Mark Robinson of West Indies, who won the World Twenty20 in April.

"It should be a really exciting tour and a challenge that we will relish."

England, who have won six and lost five of their 12 Women's Championship matches to date, face three home fixtures in the competition against Pakistan in June - at Leicester, Worcester and Taunton - before the West Indies trip.