County Championship: Rain disrupts day three action across country

No play was possible at Lord's on day three of Middlesex's Division One match against Nottinghamshire

Heavy rain saw play abandoned without a ball being bowled on day three in five County Championship matches.

The Division One match at Edgbaston between Warwickshire and Somerset, plus Division Two games at Derby and Leicester, were called off after lunch.

Play between Middlesex and Nottinghamshire at Lord's in Division One was abandoned after tea.

Glamorgan and Worcestershire's Division Two clash at Cardiff was the final game to be called off without any action.

The final day of Sri Lanka's opening tour match against Essex at Chelmsford was also abandoned, with the game drawn.

Only 11.2 overs were possible at Headingley between Yorkshire and Surrey, which was enough time for England batsman Joe Root to reach a double hundred.

For Worcestershire, it was the fifth full day's play lost out of a possible 15 for the county this season.

Adding in rain and bad light delays on the 10 days when play has been possible, they have had almost half their available time on the field wiped out.

Warwickshire captain Ian Bell is expected to bat on the final day at Edgbaston if required. He is still awaiting the results of a scan on a sore hamstring.