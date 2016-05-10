Glamorgan's Wallace happy to play any role to earn place

Mark Wallace made his first class debut for Glamorgan in 1999.

Glamorgan's Mark Wallace says he will carry out any role to get back into the Championship side after being left out for the first time in 15 years.

Wallace, 34, missed two games before being recalled.

He earned his place opening the batting against Worcestershire by hitting centuries in successive second-team wins over Yorkshire and Surrey.

"Getting left out after one game (this season), I was pretty disappointed," he said.

"I realise the challenge of opening the batting but when you're out of the side, you'll do any role to get back into it."

Wicket-keeper Wallace played 230 consecutive four-day games before injury ruled him out of the final match of 2015.

Wallace played in the opening match against Leicestershire but did not feature in the next two games.

Glamorgan opted for the extra bowling option in spinner Andrew Salter with Wallace playing for the second team.

"It was a good experience to play with a pretty young side, there's some real talent in the second team with [coaches Adrian Shaw and Steve Watkin doing a really good job," Wallace said.

"It was good to get some runs under my belt and force my way back in."

Persistent rain washed out day three of Glamorgan's game against Worcestershire in Cardiff and improved the home side's chances of salvaging a draw.

Wallace and 20-year-old Nick Selman both fell for four as Glamorgan were reduced to 42-4 in reply to Worcestershire's 456-6 declared.

But Wallace accounted for half the wickets Glamorgan took, claiming three catches.

"There's times when you want the rain to stay away and there's times when you don't mind it coming" admitted Wallace.

"This is probably a bit of welcome rain. It won't be easy but we're confident of managing a draw."