Luke Fletcher: Nottinghamshire recall Fletcher from loan at Derbyshire

Luke Fletcher made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2008

Nottinghamshire have recalled fast bowler Luke Fletcher from his loan with neighbours Derbyshire.

The 27-year-old joined Derbyshire in mid-April and has played four games for the Division Two club.

He took four wickets during his loan spell, but was wicketless in Derbyshire's draw with Sussex which came to a conclusion on Wednesday.

Fletcher, who is a regular in Notts' one-day side, had a loan spell with Surrey last season in red-ball cricket.