ICC appoints Shashank Manohar as independent chairman

Shashank Manohar
Manohar was the sole nominee for the position

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed India's Shashank Manohar as its first independent chairman.

The 58-year-old, the sole nominee and elected unopposed, will begin his two-year term with the sport's governing body immediately.

Manohar had resigned as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

He said: "The ultimate objective is to grow our sport and engage a whole new generation of fans."

A lawyer by profession, Manohar was BCCI president from 2008-2011 and re-elected in October 2015 after the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya.

