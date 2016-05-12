Andy Goram: Former Scotland keeper takes 2-24 in veterans match

Goram won six Scottish league titles with Rangers

Andy Goram is known as one of Scotland's greatest goalkeepers, but on Wednesday he reminded people he was also a dab hand with the cricket ball.

The 52-year-old, a former international in both sports, took 2-24 after turning out for Scotland veterans in their 125-run defeat by Lancashire over-50s.

The match was played to commemorate 30 years since Scotland beat Lancashire - their first win over county opposition.

Goram had a 23-year football career and played four times for Cricket Scotland.

He remains the only person to have played in a first-class cricket match and a full international football match for Scotland.

In 1989, he played against the touring Australians but went wicketless as Mike Veletta and Tom Moody hit centuries.