Andy Goram: Former Scotland keeper takes 2-24 in veterans match
- From the section Cricket
Andy Goram is known as one of Scotland's greatest goalkeepers, but on Wednesday he reminded people he was also a dab hand with the cricket ball.
The 52-year-old, a former international in both sports, took 2-24 after turning out for Scotland veterans in their 125-run defeat by Lancashire over-50s.
The match was played to commemorate 30 years since Scotland beat Lancashire - their first win over county opposition.
Goram had a 23-year football career and played four times for Cricket Scotland.
He remains the only person to have played in a first-class cricket match and a full international football match for Scotland.
In 1989, he played against the touring Australians but went wicketless as Mike Veletta and Tom Moody hit centuries.