Zafar Ansari: Surrey all-rounder out for 'immediate future' with thumb injury

Zafar Ansari spent the winter recovering from surgery on his left thumb, which he dislocated in September

Surrey all-rounder Zafar Ansari is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a thumb injury.

The 24-year-old was injured during the County Championship match with Durham at the Oval earlier this month.

Scans show Ansari has suffered "moderate soft tissue damage" to his left thumb, but has not sustained any ligament damage.

He missed the defeat at Yorkshire this week and Surrey say the left-armer will be out for "the immediate future".

Ansari was forced off the field on day three against Durham after being hit while bowling.

He required surgery on the same thumb at the end of last season, having dislocated it in Surrey's Championship match against Lancashire in September - on the same day he received his first Test call-up by England.