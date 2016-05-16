Minor Counties Trophy: Devon beat Berkshire by two wickets

Devon kept their hopes of making the knockout stages of the Minor Counties Trophy alive with a tense two-wicket victory over Berkshire.

Zac Bess took 4-22 as Dorset made 216 in 49.3 overs, with his cousin Dom Bess also taking two wickets.

Debutant Dom then scored 56 not out, while Rob Woodman got 56, as Devon reached their target with five balls to spare at Exmouth.

The win puts Devon into second place in Group One of the competition.

Devon will go through if they beat Dorset in their final match, or rivals Cornwall fail to win against bottom side Oxfordshire in their last game.