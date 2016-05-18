County Championship: Surrey-Middlesex called off as a draw at The Oval

There was no play on the final day at The Oval

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval Surrey v Middlesex, day four Middlesex 395: Gubbins 91, Malan 58, Robson 53; T Curran 4-113 Surrey 242 & 98-0: Burns 57* Match Drawn Middlesex 10 pts, Surrey 9 pts Match scorecard

Surrey's London derby against Middlesex was called off as a draw at The Oval after bad weather prevented any play on the final day.

The odds were already favouring a draw after Surrey's openers had batted out the final 45 overs on the third day.

And the south London weather had the final word when the game was abandoned in mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

Middlesex, who have now drawn all five County Championship games so far, take 10 points and Surrey nine.

Both sides are back in Division One action this Sunday, when Middlesex host Somerset at Lord's and Surrey head to Manchester to take on last season's Division Two title rivals Lancashire.