Guernsey captain Jamie Nussbaumer ready for 'savage' World Cricket League schedule

Guernsey have recently started competing in the Sussex Premier League

Guernsey captain Jamie Nussbaumer says his side are prepared for playing six games in eight days in World Cricket League Division Five.

The tournament starts in Jersey on Saturday, with the top two gaining promotion and bottom three going down.

"The format is pretty gruelling, it really challenges you both physically and mentally," Nussbaumer said.

"It's really tough cricket, it's not nice but we all look forward to the challenge."

He added to BBC Radio Guernsey: "It's pretty savage, I'm not going to lie."

As well as Channel Island rivals Jersey, the Sarnians will come up against Oman, Tanzania, Nigeria and Vanuatu.

Nussbaumer believes the fact the tournament is being held close to home will benefit them.

"In previous years we've gone to places like Singapore and Malaysia which have been great trips but in January or February, when we've not played any cricket in months, going to extreme heat and humidity is tough.

"Going to Jersey we've got a good idea of the pitches and for a lot of the teams there they'll probably be coming out of season and certainly not used to the cooler conditions in May, so hopefully that'll be something in our favour.

"The obvious aim is to get promoted, the second aim is top three - anything below that we'll see as a failure."