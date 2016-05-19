Somerset: Matt Maynard says he's gained a bus licence in order to help the team out

Matt Maynard became the director of cricket at Somerset in 2014

Being on the geographical periphery of the county cricket scene makes any journey an arduous one.

But Somerset County Cricket Club have just received a boost from their own director of cricket. Matt Maynard has passed his Public Service Vehicle test and is now licensed to drive the team bus.

"It's something I thought about last year" he told BBC Somerset. "Because many of the journeys were long, we'd often have to stop and collect another driver."

"It was for my own personal development, but now I can help Nick [the team bus driver] out."

Somerset's County Championship season features round trips to Lancashire, Yorkshire and Durham - the latter is around 700 miles in total.

Their T20 Blast series begins against Kent - travelling from the far West to the South East of England.

"The first assignment is against Kent on Friday, although we'll travel on Thursday," added the former Glamorgan and England batsman.

However, his PSV licence does not signal the end of his tenure at Somerset.

"I love cricket and I'd love to be at Somerset for a good number of years yet," he added.

"But if that doesn't happen then maybe I can become the bus driver."