Jersey coach Neil MacRae says hosts 'fired up' for World Cricket League Five

Jersey will come up against Oman, Tanzania, Nigeria, Vanuatu and arch-rivals Guernsey

Jersey coach Neil MacRae says his squad are "fired up" ahead of hosting World Cricket League Five on the island.

They impressed in the Twenty20 format last summer, reaching the World T20 Qualifier, and hope to replicate that success in the 50-over tournament.

"We've been looking forward to this chance for two years, to show what we can do in 50-over cricket," he said.

"It's a longer format than T20 so there's a lot more opportunity in the game for players to show their skills."

The stakes in the six-team tournament, starting on Saturday, are high with the top two being promoted to World League Four, which will be held in Los Angeles.

However, the bottom three will be relegated to the relative oblivion of a regional competition.

"Because of the two-year cycle it has been a long time, and now the players are really fired up for a home tournament," added MacRae to BBC Radio Jersey.

"It was a phenomenal experience for the players last summer.

"Beating the likes of Hong Kong and Nepal will certainly stand them in good stead in terms of confidence and experience going into this week."