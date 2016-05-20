Dale Steyn can transform Glamorgan fortunes says chief executive Hugh Morris

Dale Steyn will be available for Glamorgan for seven T20 blast matches

Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris is confident new signing Dale Steyn can help transform the county's fortunes.

The 32-year-old South Africa fast bowler is set to play in the first half of Glamorgan's T20 campaign.

Winless Glamorgan are bottom of the County Championship, Division Two.

"Having a world class player in your squad for any competition is great but we're looking for that to have a knock on effect across all formats of the game," Morris said.

Steyn has made 236 appearances for South Africa across all formats of cricket, including the 2016 T20 World Cup.

He has has taken 406 Test wickets, one of only 13 bowlers to break the 400 mark.

"To be playing alongside a world class player lifts everybody and I'm delighted he's chosen to join us," Morris told BBC Wales Sport.

"Dale Steyn has been one of the best fast bowlers of his generation and that'll lift the dressing room, lift the crowd and provide a lot of excitement.

"By having someone like that around particularly for the younger players in the squad will give them a big lift and he's coming here just at the right time."

Steyn will miss Glamorgan's first T20 game at Surrey on 26 May as he will still be playing for The Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League play-offs, with that tournament concluding on 29 May.

Dale Steyn Factfile Born: June 27, 1983 in Phalaborwa, Transvaal Province, South Africa Previous clubs: Northerns, Titans, Essex, Warwickshire, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, Cape Cobras, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Gujarat Lions Test record: South Africa (82 matches, 406 wickets at a 22.53 average) Honours: ICC 2008 Test Cricketer of the Year Award, Wisden Cricketer of the Year 2013, Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2013 & 2014 T20 international record: (42 matches, 58 wickets at a 17.39 average) ICC Test Ranking: 4 (best Number one between 2008 & 2014) Nicknames: Steyn Remover, Steyn Gun, Phalaborwa Express Did you know?: Steyn played a cameo role as himself in 2014 Hollywood film Blended

Glamorgan have not won any of their opening five County Championship Division Two games and Morris concedes it's been a disappointing start to the season.

"We're mindful it wasn't the plan to start the season the way we've done and we revaluate our performances after every game and we need to put it right," he reflected.

"We're very conscious of that and that it has to start on Sunday against Essex.

"The margins between success and failure in the Championship are small particularly at this stage in the season."