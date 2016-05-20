Essex opening batsman Nick Browne signs new two-year contract

Nick Browne has scored almost 2,500 first-class runs at an average of 45

Essex opening batsman Nick Browne has signed a new two-year deal keeping him at the club until 2018.

Browne, hit over 1,000 first-class runs for Essex in the 2015 season, including five centuries, and scored a career best 255 in their most recent Championship match against Derbyshire.

"I'm delighted to have signed" the 25-year-old told the club's website.

"I firmly believe we have a core group of players and youngsters that can push this club to success for a long time."