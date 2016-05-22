Glamorgan Cricket: Glamorgan v Essex preview (Sunday)
|County Championship Division Two: Glamorgan v Essex
|Venue: Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Dates: 22 to 25 May
|Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC Sport website.
Bottom-of-the-table Glamorgan make just one change against division two leaders Essex, despite their 125-run defeat against Gloucestershire.
Graham Wagg is named in the team - who have not won yet this season - despite suffering an arm injury in Bristol, while Craig Meschede returns.
Essex's Nick Browne has recovered from a groin strain suffered during his career-best 255 against Derbyshire.
Experienced seamer David Masters replaces Aaron Beard.
Essex are the only side in the division to have won twice this season.
- Glamorgan have won only one of their last 12 Championship games against Essex, but that was in their last encounter in Cardiff in May 2015.
- Essex beat Glamorgan by 248 runs in July 2015, with Jesse Ryder taking 10 wickets in the match.
- Essex seamer Jamie Porter is the top wicket-taker in the country this season with 26.
- Glamorgan seamer Michael Hogan has bowled 1,051 balls in the campaign - more than any other player.
- Essex are unbeaten in nine Championship matches, but lost their opening T20 Blast fixture at home to Surrey by eight runs.
Glamorgan: Rudolph (c), Wallace (wk), Bragg, Cooke, Donald, Lloyd, Wagg, Meschede, Salter, Van der Gugten, Hogan.
Essex: Browne, Mickleburgh, Westley, Bopara, Lawrence, Ryder, ten Doeschate (c), Foster (wk), Napier, Masters, Porter.