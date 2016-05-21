England v Sri Lanka: Hosts sweep to innings-and-88-run win in first Test

Media playback is not supported on this device Pint-sized TMS: Swann's motherly advice and England's victory

First Test, Headingley, day three England 298 Sri Lanka 91 & 119: Mendis 53, Anderson 5-29 England won by an innings and 88 runs Scorecard

James Anderson claimed his second five-wicket haul in two days as England swept to an innings-and-88-run win over Sri Lanka in three days at Headingley.

He took 5-29 to hurry the tourists out for 119 and finish with match figures of 10-45 in the summer's first Test.

Despite a rain delay of almost three hours, England wrapped up victory shortly after tea.

Steven Finn grabbed 3-26, while Kusal Mendis top-scored with 53 for an outclassed Sri Lanka side.

With only 162.4 overs bowled, it was the 13th shortest Test in history.

A couple of dropped catches aside, England can take great pleasure from the ruthless manner in which they dismantled a team that won on their last trip to Leeds in 2014.

Sri Lanka's prospects, by contrast, look bleak, and they will be hoping for distinctly less seamer-friendly conditions when the second Test of the three-match series in Durham starts on Friday.

Sri Lanka powerless against peerless Anderson

For the second time in under 24 hours, Anderson exploited muggy skies and a pitch offering appreciable lateral movement to claim the third 10-wicket haul of his Test career.

That seven of his wickets came courtesy of catches to the wicketkeeper - plus two bowled and another lbw - reflected his sustained accuracy and skill at a venue where his previous best figures were 3-91.

Anderson's emotions after removing Nuwan Pradeep to seal victory contrasted starkly with his tears of disappointment at Headingley two years ago, when he was caught off the penultimate ball of the match and Sri Lanka won the series.

Bowling full and finding swing and seam away from tentative batsmen, Anderson located left-hander Dimuth Karunaratne's edge in the third over of the day after Sri Lanka resumed on 1-0.

Kaushal Silva fell to the same combination of Anderson and Jonny Bairstow, diving to his right, although Sri Lanka had recovered to 77-2 by the time rain forced an early lunch.

Caught Bairstow, bowled Anderson appeared on the scorecard six times across both innings, and man of the match Bairstow - who scored a first-innings 140 - finished with nine dismissals in the match.

Rain delays the inevitable

Sri Lanka's resilience, led by Mendis' counter-attacking maiden Test half-century, evaporated after a rain delay of two hours and 45 minutes.

Dinesh Chandimal, cutting, played on to Moeen Ali in the first over back to spark a collapse of seven wickets for 26 runs that echoed the tourists' slide to 91 all out on Saturday.

Captain Angelo Mathews fenced at Stuart Broad before Anderson accounted for Mendis - bowled via his inside edge as he attempted to leave - and Dasun Shanaka.

Finn helped himself to three wickets in five balls either side of tea, before Anderson returned to complete the rout.

Sri Lanka survived for only 72.1 overs in the match, which amounted to less than a full day's play.

'Rabbits in the headlights' - what they said

England captain Alastair Cook on BBC Test Match Special: "Sometimes you take it for granted, but watching Stuart and Jimmy go about their business was a pleasure to captain.

"Jonny Bairstow was batting on a different wicket to the other 21 players in this match. The first time I saw him I thought he would play for England and he'll go from strength to strength."

Former England spinner Graeme Swann: "Jimmy has got a Dukes ball back in his hand and he's deadly with that. He's bowling as quick as ever.

"It's the second best I've seen him bowl for England - he was better in a Trent Bridge Test against Pakistan. Sri Lanka don't face bowling like this - they were rabbits in the headlights."

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott: "I don't think they will get much sunshine in Durham. If the ball moves the same amount again, Sri Lanka will lose."

The stats you may have missed

Jonny Bairstow is the third wicketkeeper - and the first Englishman - to score a century and claim nine dismissals in a Test

Anderson's 10-45 are the best match figures for an England bowler against Sri Lanka, beating Graeme Swann's 10-181 at Colombo in 2012

Anderson's 45 runs conceded equalled the fifth fewest by a bowler taking 10 wickets in a match