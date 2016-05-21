T20 Blast: Holders Lancashire beaten by Derbyshire in opening game

Hamish Rutherford brought up his half-century off 24 balls

T20 Blast North group Lancashire 131-7 (19 overs): Croft 31 Derbyshire 132-1 (13.4 overs): Rutherford 71 not out Derbyshire won by nine wickets Scorecard

Lancashire made a losing start to their defence of the T20 Blast as they slumped to a nine-wicket defeat at the hands of Derbyshire.

After rain forced a delayed start, Lancashire struggled for momentum and posted only 131-7 from their 19 overs.

Wes Durston got Derbyshire's reply off to a flying start with 30 off 15 balls.

New Zealand batsman Hamish Rutherford then eased the visitors to victory with more than five overs to spare, hitting three sixes in his unbeaten 71.

Both sides are back in action in the competition on Friday when Lancashire host Durham, while Derbyshire face Northamptonshire.

