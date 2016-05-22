BCCI: Anurag Thakur unopposed as new president until September 2017

Thakur is the 34th president of the BCCI

Anurag Thakur has been elected unopposed as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

The 41-year-old former BCCI secretary was the only nominee and will serve as president until September 2017.

He replaces Shashank Manohar, who stepped down this month in order to take charge as an independent chairman at the International Cricket Council.

Former BCCI treasurer Ajay Shirke, who resigned in protest at a former regime in 2013, becomes the new secretary.

Thakur becomes the third president of the BCCI within the space of a year, as Manohar's appointment followed the death of his predecessor Jagmohan Dalmiya in September 2015.

The new president, the youngest man to hold the post, is a member of parliament in India's lower house, and president of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, home to the picturesque Dharamsala stadium.

"We have introduced many reforms in the last 15 months, we will further strengthen it," Thakur said. "Transparency, accountability and professionalism will be part of BCCI's working.

"Nobody is perfect. Wherever there are issues, we'd try and rectify that. As the custodian of the country's most popular sport, we're aware of our responsibilities and we'll fulfil our duties."