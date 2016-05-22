England wait on Ben Stokes for second Sri Lanka Test

Ben Stokes has played in each of England's past 18 Tests

England v Sri Lanka, second Investec Test Venue: Chester-le-Street Dates: 27-31 May

England will wait on the fitness of Ben Stokes before naming their squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

The all-rounder appeared to jar his left knee while bowling on day two of England's innings-and-88-run win in the first Test at Headingley.

Stokes, 24, will have a scan on Sunday, with the results - and the party for the Test at Chester-le-Street - not expected until Monday.

The match, the second of three Tests, begins on Friday.

It he his fit, it will be the first time that Durham all-rounder Stokes has played a Test on his home ground.

However, England cricket director Andrew Strauss said Stokes' participation is "touch and go".

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek on Sunday, Strauss said: "He was struggling yesterday. The plan is to see how he is today.

"We know what he is like - you have to drag him off the pitch kicking and screaming, but we're mindful of a busy summer ahead as well."

Stokes left the field on the second evening of England's win and did not bowl on Saturday as they wrapped up a three-day victory.

If he is ruled out of the second Test, Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes would be a like-for-like replacement in the squad.

England may also opt to re-jig their batting order and give a debut to Nottinghamshire pace bowler Jake Ball.