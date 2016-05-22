England v Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera replaces injured Dhammika Prasad for tourists

Kusal Perera was sent home from Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in December after his failed test

England v Sri Lanka, second Investec Test Venue: Chester-le-Street Dates: 27-31 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera will replace fast bowler Dhammika Prasad in Sri Lanka's Test squad.

Perera, 25, was the side's wicketkeeper before being given a provisional suspension for failing a drugs test, which was lifted earlier this month.

"Kusal will join the team as soon as possible and acclimatise so he can do some serious work with the bat," said chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya.

Prasad was injured in Sri Lanka's warm-up game against Essex.

England won the first Test in three days at Headingley by an innings-and-88-runs.

We've launched a new BBC Sport newsletter ahead of the Euros and Olympics, bringing all the best stories, features and video right to your inbox. You can sign up here.