England v Sri Lanka: Ben Stokes replaced by Chris Woakes for second Test

Ben Stokes has not missed an England Test match for almost two years

England v Sri Lanka, second Investec Test Venue: Chester-le-Street Dates: 27-31 May Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka and replaced in the squad by Chris Woakes.

Stokes injured his left knee while bowling during the innings-and-88-run win in the first Test at Headingley.

There is currently no timeframe on the absence for the 24-year-old, who will see a consultant on Tuesday.

Woakes will vie with pace bowler Jake Ball for a place in the final XI for Friday's match at Chester-le-Street.

The 27-year-old, who won the last of six Test caps against South Africa in January, celebrated his call-up in style on Monday with career-best figures of 9-36 for Warwickshire against Durham.

Listen: Test match cricket needs promotion and relegation - Vaughan

Woakes' England team-mate Stuart Broad was among the first to congratulate him on today's display

Woakes' figures were the best by a Warwickshire bowler in a first class game since Jack Bannister claimed 10-41 against Combined Services in 1959.

Woakes has taken eight Test wickets at an average of 63.75 and scored 129 runs at 21.50, though he has started well for Warwickshire this season, taking 12 County Championship wickets before the latest game and scoring a century against Nottinghamshire.

Notts' Ball has yet to play a Test but was in the squad for the Headingley win.

Both he and Woakes will leave their counties after two days of the current matches to prepare with England in Durham, with Warwickshire and Notts permitted to name replacements.

No matter who plays, England could shuffle their batting line-up, moving each of Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali up a place to six and seven respectively.

England will win the three-Test series with victory in Chester-le-Street, where Durham's Stokes misses out on playing a first Test on his home ground.

England squad for second Test v Sri Lanka: Cook (c), Hales, Compton, Root, Vince, Bairstow (wk), Moeen, Broad, Finn, Anderson, Woakes, Ball.