County Championship: Durham rally sets up final-day climax after quick Bears burst

Durham youngster James Weighell's 5-33 and match haul of 9-130 are both new personal bests

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston Warwickshire v Durham, day three Warwickshire 313 & 114: Chopra 34; Weighell 5-33, Onions 3-36 Durham 190 & 154-4: Jennings 88*, Collingwood 26*; Wright 4-35 Durham need a further 84 runs to win Warwickshire 6 pts, Durham 3 pts Match scorecard

Durham ended the third day within 84 runs of a second straight Championship win in an absorbing up-and-down contest that appears to have turned back their way against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Durham paceman James Weighell took his first five-wicket haul as the Bears, 15-2 overnight, slumped to 114 all out.

Chris Wright then hit back with four wickets as Durham slipped to 87-4.

But visiting opener Keaton Jennings remained to make an unbeaten 88 to steer his side to 154-4 at the close.

Backed by a gritty 26 from captain Paul Collingwood over the final hour and a half of the day, the pair have so far put on an unbroken 67 for the fifth wicket.

And, if they are still together for a further hour and a half on the final day, then the visitors ought to have the game won.

Jonathan Trott was one of only three Warwickshire batsmen to make double figures before being dismissed by Brydon Carse, the Durham man's only wicket of the day

Trailing by 123 on first innings, Durham bowled out Warwickshire inside 38 overs, only Varun Chopra (34), Jonathan Trott (26) and captain Ian Bell (15) reaching double figures.

Weighell took 5-33 to complete new career-best match figures of 9-130, backed chiefly by former England Test seamer Graham Onions, who added the wicket of Keith Barker to his late Monday evening brace to finish with 3-36.

With no Chris Woakes to combat, Durham's openers made a strong start in their pursuit of 238 to win, Jennings and Mark Stoneman having knocked off 67 from 28 overs by tea - their sixth half-century partnership this season.

Wright then removed Stoneman for 23, the first of four wickets for the England Lions man in 23 deliveries to turn the contest once more. But South African Jennings and Collingwood, just two days before his 40th birthday, ensured that there would be no further alarms.

Warwickshire fast bowler Chris Wright:

"It is delicately poised. They are slight favourites but we have seen in this game that, once you get on a roll, wickets do fall quite quickly. If we come fast out of the blocks and take an early wicket or two, then we are in with a great chance.

"They batted calmly at the end. As a side, they have played Jeetan Patel exceptionally well. Jeets has bowled well without taking any wickets.

"But Woakesie bowled exceptionally well to take nine wickets and to lose a player who has had that much impact on the game is a big deal.

"There is a little movement in the pitch and a little bit of rough which hopefully the spinners can work with. The heavy roller has taken a little bit of the sting out of it but it is still a wicket where if you bowl well you can get bits out of it."

Durham opener Keaton Jennings:

"It's been a great game with everything from a beautiful debutant hundred to a nine-for to a great finish with us just needing 84 runs on the final day. It will be an exciting day.

"It's been a good season so far for Mark Stoneman and myself. Mark has played beautifully without kind of racing away.

"It's a wicket that is really tough to get in on, as you can see from so many guys facing 15 to 30 balls then getting out.

"We have got to get in and make sure we really drive the game deep and give ourselves a platform to score those runs."