Shahid Afridi: Pakistan all-rounder would answer national call if required

Hampshire T20 signing Shahid Afridi says he would be available for Pakistan's tour of England this summer if required by his country.

Afridi told BBC South Today he is staying away from his national side as they "give youngsters a chance".

He said: "I've told the selectors it's fine to keep me away and to see where the youngsters are standing."

The 36-year-old all-rounder will play his first game for Hampshire since 2011 against Middlesex on Friday.

"I'm happy to concentrate on my county summer at the moment and then we'll see what happens later," he added. "If they (Pakistan) want me later in the summer, then I'm available."

Afridi captained his country in the World T20 in India in March, which was thought to have been his international swansong.

The right-hander and leg-spinner has not played a 50-over international since March 2015, with his last Test appearance in July 2010.

Afridi is available for Hampshire for the whole of the summer's T20 Blast and will team up with West Indies all-rounder Darren Sammy for the majority of the competition.

Pakistan face England in a four-Test series starting on 14 July, followed by five one-day internationals and a T20 contest from 24 August.

The series is unlikely to clash with Afridi's Hampshire commitments, with the T20 Blast quarter-finals taking place from week beginning 8 August and finals day at Edgbaston on 20 August.