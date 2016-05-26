England v Sri Lanka: Chris Woakes replaces Ben Stokes for second Test

Chris Woakes won the most recent of his six Test caps against South Africa in January

England v Sri Lanka, second Investec Test Venue: Chester-le-Street Dates: 27-31 May

All-rounder Chris Woakes will replace Ben Stokes in the England side for the second Test against Sri Lanka.

Woakes, who took 9-36 for Warwickshire this week, has been selected ahead of uncapped pace bowler Jake Ball for Friday's match at Chester-le-Street.

Captain Alastair Cook said Woakes, 27, will bat at number eight.

"I don't think we have seen the best of him in an England shirt but he is in fine form," said Cook, who needs 20 runs to reach 10,000 in Tests.

Stokes, 24, will miss the remainder of the three-Test series after knee surgery following the innings-and-88-run victory in the first Test at Headingley.

Wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow, who was named man of the match at Leeds for his 140 and nine catches, is set to be promoted one place in the batting order to six, with all-rounder Moeen Ali moving up to seven.

Seamer Woakes, who has taken eight wickets at 63.75 and scored 129 runs at 21.50 in six Tests, returned combined figures of 2-197 in two matches during England's 2-1 Test series win in South Africa.

Cook on verge of joining 10,000 club

Captain Cook is set to become the youngest player - and the first Englishman - to reach 10,000 runs in Tests.

Aged 31 years, five months and two days on Friday, he would beat India legend Sachin Tendulkar's record of 31 years, 10 months and 20 days, which has stood since 2005.

Only 11 batsmen in history - Brian Lara, Kumar Sangakkara, Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Mahela Jayawardene, Sunil Gavaskar, Jacques Kallis, Allan Border, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Steve Waugh - have achieved the feat.

Cook made 16 in England's only innings at Headingley.

England's leading Test run-scorers Player Runs Tests Average Alastair Cook 9,980 127 46.41 Graham Gooch 8,900 118 42.58 Alec Stewart 8,463 133 39.54 David Gower 8,231 117 44.25 Kevin Pietersen 8,181 104 47.28

Sri Lanka 'embarrassing' in first Test

Sri Lanka, who beat England 1-0 in the 2014 series, were thrashed inside three days last week, dismissed for 91 and 119 in seamer-friendly conditions at Headingley.

With only 162.4 overs bowled, it was the 13th shortest Test in history.

"The first game was an embarrassing one for us," said Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews.

"We have to flush it out of the system. The more we think about it, the more it disappoints us.

"Forget Headingley. We need to win the next Test to stay alive in the series."

Did you know...?

England have only won one Test series in their past six attempts against Sri Lanka (D2, L3, W1)

They have not won two Test series in a row since 2013, when they beat New Zealand and Australia

England have won all five Tests they have played at Chester-le-Street

Sri Lanka have gone 15 Tests without being involved in a draw - winning six and losing nine

Alastair Cook needs 67 runs to become the second player to score 5,000 in Tests in England and Wales, behind Graham Gooch with 5,917

Jonny Bairstow averages 91.2 in 12 innings in first-class cricket in 2016, scoring at least 140 whenever he has passed 50