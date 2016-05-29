County Championship: Kohler-Cadmore ton thwarts Gloucestershire at Worcester

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit his second century in successive innings at New Road, having blasted eight sixes when he made a county record 127 against Durham in the T20 Blast nine days earlier

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, New Road Worcestershire v Gloucestershire, day one Worcestershire 341-8: Kohler-Cadmore 153*, Cox 75, Barnard 50; Payne 3-66 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Worcestershire 3 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Match scorecard

Worcestershire youngster Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit a career-best century to turn the game after the hosts were left reeling on 34-5 by Gloucestershire.

Just nine days earlier, Kohler-Cadmore had smashed 127 in 53 minutes to break the county's T20 Blast scoring record.

He hung around most of day one to make 153 not out, starting the rescue with a stand of 155 with Ben Cox (75).

Ed Barnard made his maiden first-class fifty and Jack Shantry chipped in with 26 as Worcestershire closed on 341-8.

Left-armer David Payne's opening spell of 3-11 in seven overs gave Gloucestershire the start they wanted after taking up their option to bowl first on a greenish pitch.

Worcestershire, who themselves had bowled out Leicestershire for 43 in their previous match, had lost half their side before noon, but in-form Kohler-Cadmore's second Championship century of the season led his side out of trouble.

Runs flowing for Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler-Cadmore's century was his fourth in his last five innings on his home ground - an aggregate of 580 runs, with only two dismissals.

The sequence began last September with 130 not out in the Championship against Middlesex.

This season, he has followed it up with 119 not out against Essex and then his T20 special 127 from 54 balls against Durham.

In his only other knock, in this season's Championship game against Sussex, he 'failed' with 51.

'A hell of an innings' - Dawson

Worcestershire centurion Tom Kohler-Cadmore:

"It was good to get us to a competitive score. Anything above 300 is one of our main goals as a side. To get past that is good and hopefully we can push on.

"They bowled well. The ball was moving around a lot, as you would expect when you get put in. It's not easy up front.

"People weren't playing loose shots as such. They got out to some good balls. It was early in their innings and this can happen."

Gloucestershire head coach, Richard Dawson:

"At 34-5, you are hoping to bowl them out but to be fair it was a hell of an innings from Kohler-Cadmore.

"We made him work for his runs at the start but he was tremendous, and Cox as well. Barnard then chipped in with some good cricket. They put the pressure back on us.

"The ball went pretty soft, so obviously with the sun out, it was hard work. But I can't fault the effort."