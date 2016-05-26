Tino Best: Hampshire captain Will Smith praises paceman's impact

Tino Best shared seven second-innings wickets with Mason Crane in Hampshire's win against Nottinghamshire

Stand-in Hampshire captain Will Smith was full of praise for the performance of Tino Best after the county's first Championship win of the season.

Former West Indies pace bowler Best took 4-47 as Hampshire beat Nottinghamshire by 69 runs.

The 34-year-old has taken 12 first-class wickets in three games since joining the county last month.

"What Tino adds as a character with his energy in the dressing room, it's great to have," Smith told BBC Radio Solent.

"All credit must go to the guys for getting him in. It would've been seen as a gamble by some for sure.

"But what he adds with just what he can do with the ball is superb."

Smith, who is deputising as four-day captain while James Vince is on England duty, felt the victory against Nottinghamshire was a reward for the squad's belief.

"The guys executed what we set out to do over the full four days," the former Durham skipper added.

"Tom Alsop set us on the way by giving us a score in the first innings and then the bowlers backed it up in both innings.

"We've had a few injury problems, which have been well-documented, but these things can happen.

"You have to make sure the 11 guys who go out on the pitch believe they're good enough to put in a performance to win, and that's exactly what they did."