Jacques Rudolph: Glamorgan captain wants to build momentum

Jacques Rudolph played 48 Test matches for South Africa

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph hopes they can build on their victory over Surrey in their opening game of the T20 Blast campaign.

The Welsh county thrashed Surrey by eight wickets at the Oval.

It was their first win in all formats since July 2015 and Rudolph hopes for an upturn in fortunes.

"The first four games hadn't gone according to plan but since the last two we've been playing a much better brand of cricket," he said.

Rudolph continued, "Hopefully that momentum can carry on during this whole campaign."

Glamorgan failed to win in their opening six games in Division Two of the County Championship, losing two and drawing four.

But the South African has seen an improvement in recent games and says their third successive T20 win over Surrey at the Oval will give them confidence.

"It's similar to last year as our first win was the T20 game over here," Rudolph told BBC Wales Sport.

"In the four day game [against Gloucestershire] in Bristol we had a brilliant opportunity to win that game and unfortunately we couldn't win that game.

"Against Essex we started playing better cricket as a collective. There were one or two decision had they gone our way we could have put them under more pressure to potentially win that game."

David Lloyd was moved up the order and opened the batting with Rudolph at the Oval.

Lloyd reached 31 before being dismissed while the South Africa Test batsman made an unbeaten 34 as Glamorgan thrashed Surrey.

"He's been immaculate form all season and we felt he plays very good cricket shots up front," Rudolph said of the 24-year-old.

"It's nice having him as my opening partner and I also think he will stay there for quite a few games. I definitely think he's a player for the future."

Glamorgan's next match is also in the T20 Blast, at home to Essex on 1 June.