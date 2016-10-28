South Africa in Australia 2016

Australia with the Test series trophy

October

22-23 v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) (d/n)
Match drawn
Scorecard (external site)
27-28 v South Australia XI, Adelaide (Gliderol Stadium)
Match drawn
Scorecard (external site)

November

3-7 1st Test, Perth
South Africa won by 177 runs
Match report. Scorecard
12-16 2nd Test, Hobart
South Africa won by an innings and 80 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Australia media reaction
19 v Victoria, Melbourne
Victoria won by 53 runs
Scorecard (external site)
24-28 3rd Test, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) (d/n)
Australia won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story