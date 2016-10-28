South Africa in Australia 2016
October
|22-23 v Cricket Australia XI, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) (d/n)
|Match drawn
|Scorecard (external site)
|27-28 v South Australia XI, Adelaide (Gliderol Stadium)
|Match drawn
|Scorecard (external site)
November
|3-7 1st Test, Perth
|South Africa won by 177 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|12-16 2nd Test, Hobart
|South Africa won by an innings and 80 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Australia media reaction
|19 v Victoria, Melbourne
|Victoria won by 53 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
|24-28 3rd Test, Adelaide (Adelaide Oval) (d/n)
|Australia won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard