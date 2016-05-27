New Zealand plan day-night Test against England

England's visit will mark the return to Eden Park of Test cricket for the first time since India played there in 2014

New Zealand hope to play a day-night Test as part of England's tour of their country in early 2018.

The teams will play three Tests and five one-day internationals, with the hosts hoping to stage the day-night contest at Auckland's Eden Park.

"We can't confirm it yet, it's something we're extremely interested in and working towards," said New Zealand Cricket's David White.

New Zealand lost to Australia in the first day-night Test in November 2015.

England and Wales Cricket Board chairman Colin Graves said earlier this month that England would host their own day-night Test, adding "we just have to decide when it is going to happen".

New Zealand drew the Test series 1-1 when they toured England in 2015, with the hosts winning the one-day series 3-2.

England also beat New Zealand to make the final of the World Twenty20 in March.